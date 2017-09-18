India’s largest OTT platform for original and exclusive shows, ALTBalaji announces the release of its new show PM Selfiewallie. Much like the unique title, the show promises to be one with distinctive storyline. ALTBalaji is an innovator in Indian OTT industry, which does not believe in following the ordinary route and is constantly upping its game with out of box content.

PM Selfiewallie is about the amusing misadventures of Sanya who is caught in an unusual situation. The show will take viewers through Sanya’s life, a fashionista and a quintessential modern day-NRI, born and brought up in London. What happens when she suddenly becomes the PM of the country! The show features fresh talented lead actors- Nityami Shirke and Sayed Raza; veteran actor Beena Banerjee makes her digital debut with the show.

The intriguing story revolves around the life of a fun, young teenage NRI girl who has no idea she’s in line to be the next Prime Minister of the country. A perfect example of irony, Sanya’s life turns comical and mysterious; and then some shocking surprises make it an adventurous and exceptional journey. How all of this leads her to the chair of the PM of India? How Sanya and her entourage deal with the comical adventures of her life and what it takes to be the youngest PM of India?

ALTBalaji, post its extremely successful launch has been offering shows in various genres- romance, mystery, drama, and comedy. The ad free, subscription based platform is available in over 75 countries, catering to the need of Indians and Indian diaspora spread across the globe. It is offering content in various Indian regional languages, making it India’s largest digital platform for original and exclusive shows.