Louvre shutters add great value to your property and if hurricanes even like Irma category 5 hit your home, you do not have to board up your windows if you have louvre shutters installed – that’s how they add value to your property.

In fact, Louvre shutters can not protect your home from storms and hurricanes, they add an extra layer of security to your property and you will feel less insecure than having just glass doors and windows. You can add louvre shutters to even large doors such as those fitted on balconies by adding bi-fold and three-fold louvre shutters.

Most folks assume that adding louvre shutters is a big headache – not true. You can just visit shops and they will come over, measure your window(s) and or door(s) and also do the fitting for you. You even get to choose the type of louvre shutters you like and colours too so they match the home décor.

If you are a DIY kind of person than making louver shutters is real easy-busy. The secret is in a jig for use with your favourite router. Firstly, you cut the rails and stiles for your particular set of wooden louvers.

Knowing that each slat in the louvers will require one vertical inch of space, you should leave a 1/8″ gap for each adjacent slats (top and bottom). For example, if you require a 2′ tall opening for the louvers, you’ll need to have a opening that is 2-feet and one quarter inch and insert 24 angled slats at exactly one-inch intervals. Also, you will need 1/4″ deep groove so the slats must be formed half inch more than the width of the opening. In this way you can add value to your property.

You can make louvres for anything be it doors or windows you just need to know the dimensions of the opening. You can even use your best judgement as to how wide each of the stiles and rails should be ripped to maintain the integrity and give it a decent look. And when making the slats, be sure to cut a few extra slats – just in case one or two get spoilt during the making.

For those of you who would rather buy ready-to-use Custom Cedar Shutters, you select them by figuring out your desired privacy and airflow. This will dictate the size and gap between the slats. Next is to figure out the louvre will handle the desired air volume flow while providing adequate privacy and rain resistance:

