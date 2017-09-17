You are faced with a decision. Continue along the path of right and good or allow yourself to be enticed by the wealth and opportunities that are possible if you chose the alternative.

Mexico City, Mexico, September 16th, 2017 — You are faced with a decision. Continue along the path of right and good or allow yourself to be enticed by the wealth and opportunities that are possible if you chose the alternative. This is the crux of the intense drama that surrounds the leading character, Aline Belanger, Canadian national, Security expert and one of the first female security officers in the world of gold mining.

“Few people are ever exposed to the world of mining and the behind-the-scenes details that are involved with protecting personnel, assets and the reputation of a company in a hostile environment,” said author Allan Julius (A.J.) Behul. “I wanted to incorporate my own experiences in the industry to create an exciting and dangerous story with a strong female lead that readers will hopefully, relate to.”

Throughout history there have been instances where organized crime, violence, and military action are involved in the world of gold mining. The author creates an intricate blend of fact and fiction in his storyline, where one flows into the other, leaving the reader to their own perspicacity as to what is real and what is not.

The fine line between good and evil is examined closely and as the story progresses the differences between the two become hard to distinguish. As Aline is torn between the two, the reader will find themselves understanding her internal struggle and wonder how they would respond if faced with similar circumstances. As one reader said:

“There is so much negative around Aline. There is organized crime, violence, and lawlessness. Then there are the employee executions, kidnappings, extortions, and fraud everywhere she turns. It is a climate where no one can trust anyone and everyone appears suspicious and out of line. If this isn’t bad enough there is the case of the forty-three missing students on the doorstep of one of the mines. No one knows where they got to and the whole company is sent into disarray.”

“I had no idea of the danger involved in the process of gold mining,” said Lisa Umina, founder and president of Halo Publishing International. “This book was a gripping novel that kept me engaged until the very last moment where good finally triumphs and we are left to believe in the power of right.”

Readers will be on the edge of their seat, finding it hard to put down this fast-paced page-turner from first time fiction author Behul. He is currently at work creating his next adventure involving the quest for immortality in a modern society that may not yet be ready for such a discovery.

“The Guardian of Aurum” is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in paperback for $15.95 and as an e-book $4.95. “The Guardian of Aurum” is also available in Spanish, authentically translated by the author.

About Allan Julius Behul:

A.J. Behul is an author and security expert with over two decades of experience in the industry. He was, and is, the only person to hold the title of Regional Director of Security for an organization that was both Mexico’s principal gold producer and the world’s largest gold mining company. A native of Canada, he speaks several languages, and has called Mexico home for close to twenty years.

