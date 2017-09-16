16, September 2017: Illegal alien and Filipino mother, Jubilie Anqui, remains in the United States with support from corrupt judges, endangering the lives of innocent Americans. Will President Trump step in and return the illegal child to his father to avoid a massacre?

Jubilie Anqui is an illegal alien in the United States of America and is the Filipino mother of kidnapped boy, Duke Sean Schuermann. Duke is the son of Stephan Schuermann, a German citizen who has been deprived of the joy of fatherhood since December 2014, after Jubilie wrongfully retained Duke in the United States.

While Duke Sean Schuermann is an illegal immigrant child to a German father, Jubilie thanks to the support of her boyfriend Jonathan Link Tedrick (who works at www.majordrilling.com) and five lawless judges has been able to wrongfully retain him in the country for more than two years.

The continuous harboring of two illegal immigrants of Jubilie’s boyfriend also represents the government’s somewhat support for this evil act despite its danger to the lives and peaceful existence of Americans in their community.

The names of these criminal, lawless and corrupt judges are: judge Marry Koch Polson, judge Michael A. Flowers, judge Margaret Casey Rodgers, judge Terrence Ketchel, (Okaloosa County Court, Florida). In addition, there is mentally disturbed judge Richard McKelvie (Utah Court) who all have dubiously supported Jubilie Anqui and her criminal boyfriend Jonathan Link Tedrick who works at www.majordrilling.com, consequently aiding and abetting the harboring of two illegal immigrants.

Stephan Schuermann has full custody rights of the child. This is a fact, because no custody order currently exists. However, this has not deprived Jubilie Anqui and her collaborators from carrying out these evil acts.

The life of American citizens are currently under threat and the situation needs to be addressed as soon as possible. This is not only to ensure that Stephan reconnects with his child, but to also help Duke Schuermann live the kind of life he deserves in his country of citizenship, Germany.

It is also important that the Department of Justice, AG Jeff Sessions and President Donald J. Trump orders the arrest of illegal immigrant Jubilie Anqui to avoid future occurrences. This is to ensure that the lives of innocent U.S. citizens are not continuously under threat by the father of Sean.

Due to the acts of unscrupulous law enforcement authorities and these 5 corrupt judges, to continuously wrongfully retain Sean in the United States as an illegal immigrant child, the father has made written threats that he will start killing innocent Americans anywhere in the world, until his son is released from the USA.

The question remains: How many innocent Americans will these 5 corrupt judges let die before returning an illegal immigrant child to his father? Will President Donald J. Trump step in to avoid a human disaster and return Sean to his Daddy?

