Most of the people love sweets and the best is the chocolates which come in different flavours and as a high energy food compared to its size. Chocolates are a favourite to many but when you want to taste the fresh, finest and scrumptious, you look no further than D’Chocolatist that surely offers you the best chocolate experience with fine and natural ingredients to satisfy your taste buds. The collection is unlimited from the brand bringing you a choice of truffles & chocolates, Hazelnut truffles, dainty date chocolates, dark rocher chocolate and many more with each offering you a unique taste and flavour for you to savour the chocolate variety. Chocolates are also indeed good for health both intellectual and physical that would not only enhance your appetite but also offer you a good feeling as they stimulate different secretions in the body like Theobromine, Phenylethylamine, Caffeine, Anandamide, Theobromine and Serotonin. These secretions surely make you feel happy and fulfilled that you can experience after having a chocolate.

The D’Chocolatist is not just a reputable brand in offering you some excellent chocolate recipes customised according to your taste but also conduct chocolate workshop to help the aspirants who are interested in the art of making and designing chocolates for their near and dear. You can in fact find this chocolate training academy offering classes at different levels for all those enthusiasts who would like to learn chocolate making irrespective of their experience in this art. There is a foundation course for those who don’t have any experience in chocolate making and can join the 2 days full hand course to learn the professional techniques and 6 signature recipes to show their talent in chocolate making. The intermediate level classes is a 3 day full course that helps one to learn a variety of confections using different techniques and textures to bring out the best delectable recipes. The advanced course offered by the chocolate training academy is for the professionals with perfect knowledge of working on chocolates and ingredients to further hone their skills and learn how to adjust the ingredients and use artisan techniques in creating and designing multi-layered snacking confections.

By joining the chocolate workshop you can have an in-depth knowledge and understanding about a variety of chocolate recipe formulations for you try out under the guidance of internationally acclaimed professionals to become a chocolatier and enjoy the process of not only savouring chocolates but also making them using flavourful infusions to treat your near and dear.

