August 23, 2017 – Wayne, PA – Main Line-area Realtors® at Sage Realty want individuals looking for Main Line homes for sale to be aware that interest rates continue to be lower than expected. The news means now could be the right time for buyers to sign on the dotted line, before rates potentially go up.

Take Advantage of Low Rates for Main Line Homes for Sale

Prominent analysts, including those at Freddie Mac and the Mortgage Bankers Association, have been predicting a rise in loan interest rates all year. However, rates have continued to decline slightly. As of August 16, fixed 30-year interest rates are under 4%.

Fifty percent of surveyed panelists predict that rates will continue to fall and thirty percent think they will stay the same. Despite these predictions, however, no one knows for sure what will happen, so take advantage of the rates if you are considering a new home purchase.

This spring and summer the market has seen fewer available homes for sale in Main Line and many other parts of the country. This shortage has caused home prices to rise. In fact, a new CoreLogic report predicts that prices will continue to rise, up to 4.6% higher in Pennsylvania by July of next year. If you find the right home, this year’s low rates make 2017 an excellent time for home seekers to consider making that purchase. Those who lock in their rates now could be reaping the benefits for years to come.

