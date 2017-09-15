• Maha CM to inaugurate the two-day IACC conclave on Sep 18

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, & Shipping, Mr. Nitin Gadkari and Railways & Coal Minister, Mr. Piyush Goyal are among the host of dignitaries to address the two-day annual convention organised under the auspices of Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in Mumbai on September 18 and 19, 2017.

It is estimated that the bilateral trade between India and US has the potential to grow to 500 billion USD by 2025 through concerned efforts from all stakeholders – government leaders and investors, corporates, businesses and entrepreneurs. IACC, the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement, is spearheading the annual convention titled “Taking US-India Economic Relations to the Next Level.”

At the IACC annual convention, besides policy makers, the captains of the industry and office-bearers of the US Consulate will be participating to deliberate on the bilateral trade ties.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr. Devendra Fadanvis will be inaugurating the convention, which will see participation of Mr. Edgard D. Kagan, US Consul General, Union Finance Secretary; Mr. Stuart Milne, Group General Manager & CEO, HSBC India; Mr. Ashok Lavasa, IAS, Finance Secretary, Government of India; Mr. Arvind Singh, IAS, Principal Secretary (Energy), Govt. of Maharashtra; Mr. Patrick O Santillo, Minister, Counselor for Commercial Affairs, US Embassy; Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, Government of India and Mr. Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman, Mumbai Port Trust among others.

The event will witness felicitation of Late Mr. S L Kirloskar, founder member and past national president of IACC. Mr. Rahul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman, Kirloskar Group will receive the felicitation to be given by Ms. MaryKay Loss Carlson, Charge’d’Affaires, US Embassy.

The two-day conclave will deliberate on funding avenues, infrastructure, ports, Inland water ways, roadways and logistics. There will be sessions on “Digital bridge to Growth”, “Opportunities in Indo-US Farmtech: Thought for Food,” and “Meeting India’s Energy Needs—Conventional, Renewable and Coal Dependency.”