Perfect data Solutions Excel Password Recovery version 5.5

15-Sep-17, The Perfect Data Solutions Company today announced the new released of the best Excel Password Recovery Software which is the safe and great program for recovery the lost, forgotten Excel file password. This is well and designed application supported all windows operating systems included windows 10, windows 8.1, windows 8 and below versions. Everyone can use the excel password remover software for the password recovery of Excel document. Having the greatest power, the utility present’s very simplest way to remove protection from excel file and completely allows users re-access and re-open Excel file.

Effectively password recovery attacks has been provided for recovery excel workbook

In a brute force attacks, Excel Password Recovery Software creates and throws the entire possible combinations of letters, number and other characters at a password protected file. The length of the password and characters created are chosen by the customers. Excel Password Recovery Software gives the permission using brute force mask attacks: that is, you can specify the range of possible values for every type. For example, users can also set the software to create a password within upper case letter in primes position (A-Z), a lower case letter in the second position (a-z), and dash (-) etc. There you are authorized to define minimum and maximum length for recovery and able to recover password of Excel file.

In dictionary attacks users, PDS Excel Password recovery software uses a large text file to throw commonly used words, names and misspelled words at protected file. This has been enhanced to carry out dictionary based attacks faster and more effectively. The dictionary manager gives the permission you to use several dictionaries sequentially for one session. This option takes few times to recover complete password recovery of Excel file.

Advanced Key Features of Excel Password Recovery Software

• This Software can be used Recovery lost and forgotten Excel file password

• Able to recover every kinds of password related to alphabetic, alpha-numeric and symbolic etc.

• Supports all Excel file versions from 97 to 2016 and Windows operating systems included windows 10.

• Helps users in case of recovery forgotten XLSX and XLS file password

• Provides two wonderful methods “Dictionary attacks” and “Brute Force attacks” to recover excel file password.

• Have facility of using demo version that allows view first three characters of the password

For More Information, Visit Here: http://www.perfectdatasolutions.com/excel-password-recovery-software.html