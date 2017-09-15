Global Indian International School, known for providing a holistic development to students through their NINE Gems framework, today invited the famous woman cricketer Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy to their Noida campus as a part of their Leadership Lecture Series. India’s power-packed right-handed batswoman and a right-arm leg break bowler shared her life lessons with the students of GIIS Noida and interacted with budding cricketers of the school.

Mr. Rajeev Katyal, Country Director, Global Indian International School said, “Developing students’ and making them ready for life is a partnership we share with the parents. As a part of our responsibility and to help children succeed, it is important for them to have role models. Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy represents the young generation and has a connect with students. She represents qualities that are admirable and at the same time inspirational. Whether it is resilience and the fighting spirit that made her pursue her passion as her career or her determination, Veda has managed to be successful in the limited resources that she had. We would want our students to imbibe these qualities and become better individuals and be successful leaders in every aspect of their life.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy said, “The GIIS Leadership Lecture Series at Noida campus was a delightful experience for me. I truly feel that such programs offer a strong platform for students to learn from the experiences of those who have achieved in life. Being here was amazing. I’m more delighted to see that parents are here with the children as I feel that parents can help children be successful in their careers. It is also very exciting to see Global Indian International School focusing on Sports and other extra-curricular activities as much it does for them to excel in academics. The school is doing a great job in nurturing today’s generation to become the leaders of tomorrow.”

Ms. Vandana Midha, Principal, GIIS Noida said, “It gives me a greatest pleasure to have amongst us, a living icon of women empowerment, Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy. A blazing figure in the field of Indian cricket scene, she is not just an inspiration to each one of us present here today, but an answer to all those who dare question the power of womanly existence itself. On the background of recent achievement of Indian Women Cricketers making a mark in the sports fraternity, I strongly feel that a motivational Interactive session by a living legend Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy is going to leave deep long lasting imprints on the minds of our young brigades.”

Former Indian cricketer Mr. Chandu Borde, President, Global Schools Foundation, who has been associated with Global Indian International School as part of the ‘Chandu Borde Global Cricket Academy’ that hones budding talents in cricket, also shared his feelings on this occasion through a video message. As a part of the leadership lecture series Ms. Veda also shared her journey from being a 12 year old that was passionate about cricket to finally pursuing her passion of playing for the International Cricket Team. She shared some of the most important life lessons with the students and enlightened them with her knowledge and experiences. Students had an interactive Q&A session with the famous cricketer that inspired them to be better individuals. The leadership lecture concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Rajeev Katyal, Country Director, GIIS India to Ms. Veda Krishnamurthy and around 200 parents who were present to witness this inspiring leadership lecture.