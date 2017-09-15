The world’s largest indoor theme park welcomes millions of guests through its doors in first 365 days

Dubai-August 29, 2017

IMG Worlds of Adventure, which is owned by the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group and managed by IMG Worlds made history by being the world’s largest indoor theme park when it opened its doors on August 31, 2016. Having welcomed millions of guests to the park over the last year both local and international, with tourist numbers surpassing residents, IMG Worlds continues to support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai of attracting 20 million visitors per year by 2020. A key factor in helping support this vision will be to continue to drive traffic to the park from the IMG World’s key source markets such as India, China, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Locally IMG Worlds continues to attract inbound visitors of Dubai through travel trade partners and special promotions and offers such as the recently launched complimentary shuttle bus service to and from the park from over 80 Dubai hotels. In addition to playing host to residents and tourists alike, the 1.5 million sq. ft. park also continues to welcome large corporate groups and schools through both the Sales and CSR initiatives.

Fast forward 365 days and IMG Worlds of Adventure continues to lead the way in the global theme park industry. The park is built around 5 epic worlds which includes, 3 proprietary brands, The Lost Valley- Dinosaur Adventure, IMG Boulevard, and The Haunted Hotel along with global giants Marvel and Cartoon Network. With 22 epic rides and attractions, vast F&B and retail options and a state-of- the art 12 screen Novo Cinema which is due to open by the end of Q3 of 2017, IMG Worlds of Adventure has raised the bar with its offering. To add to the already incredibly exciting entertainment lineup, the park hosts several signature events throughout the year including the chilling Zombie Apocalypse at Halloween and festive Winter Wonderland to name a few.

A clear indicator that confirms and cements IMG Worlds of Adventure’s position as the theme park of choice is the continual growth in repeat visitation that the park has seen over the past 12 months. IMG Worlds of Adventure will expand and grow their offering by adding 5 new attractions to the park over the next 5 years, which is a key factor in helping to continue the rise in repeat visitation.

With their eye on the future came the announcement of IMG Worlds next planned project, IMG Worlds of Legends which will be located adjacent to IMG Worlds of Adventure, it will also be indoors and will be even larger at over 2 million sq. ft. It will include 8 new IP’s from some of the most exciting and popular brands in the world, making it one of the biggest global licensing deals of its kind.

Lennard Otto, CEO of IMG Worlds of Adventure, said: “IMG Worlds of Adventure has been a long time vision of our owners Mr. Ilyas Galadari and Mr. Mustafa Galadari and to see it come to life has been an incredible experience. The past year has been an amazing journey for all of us here at IMG Worlds having launched the world’s largest indoor theme park in this great city of Dubai. As we celebrate our 1st year anniversary, we look to the future with our goal being two-fold. First and foremost we stand committed to giving each and every one of our guests the best global theme park experience possible and secondly, we will continue to be leaders and innovators as we do our part in contributing to the leisure and entertainment industry, one of the fastest growing sectors in the region. On behalf of our owners, Mr. Ilyas Galadari and Mr. Mustafa Galadari, myself and the entire IMG Worlds team, we thank everyone who has come through our doors over the past year, and we look forward to welcoming you back time and time again.”

IMG Worlds of Adventure and IMG Worlds of Legends are the first of the IMG Group’s planned developments in the leisure and entertainment industry with future expansion projected both locally and internationally.

For ticket sales or further information on IMG Worlds 1st year anniversary promotions please visit www.IMGworlds.com