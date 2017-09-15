Dober.games has launched a fresh fantasy gaming platform for sports fans this season, the website announced Friday.

“Dober Games is a completely novel concept in this industry, and it’s going to change the way people play fantasy sports,” Marketing Director Jason Cohen said. “Unlike standard DFS, the premise of the game is focused and simple.”

Dober users select a minimum of three players in head-to-head fantasy matchups to create a “Play Card.” Each player on the Play Card is designated with a matchup margin, and if all three players exceed their matchup margins, the user wins. The Dober payout is always greater than the initial contest entry fee.

“Perhaps the most unique part of this venture is that we’ve created the most even playing field you can find in the fantasy world,” Cohen added. “Our users don’t have to worry about beating professionals or other players, they only have to beat the computer.”

While users involved with conventional Daily Fantasy Sports games and traditional fantasy games compete against other contestants, Dober users only compete against the website’s automated fantasy point system. Participants do not have to worry about salary caps or competing against automated entries either.

Dober.games offers fantasy matchups for all of the major sports including, NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA and MMA.

While the Dober game structure never changes, there are multiple contests available to users such as Quick Play, Pick ‘Em, Over/Under and $1 Million. Users can also enter into “Free Play” contests that require no entry fee.

The featured $1 Million contest is exactly as advertised with a grand prize of $1,000,000. However, to win the $1 Million contest a user must select 25 player matchups correctly within one Play Card instead of the minimum three needed to win the prize for a normal contest.

In addition to myriad games and contests at Dober, the website also features fantasy information from a staff of educated, entertaining and seasoned sports writers that have been featured in various online publications such as ESPN, CBS Sports, USA Today and SB Nation. The writing team provides player previews, game previews, picks, recaps, in-depth statistical and informational analysis, opinion columns and more. Dober has also partnered with Rotowire.com to provide users with real-time fantasy updates.

Dober’s easy-to-use interface ensures simplicity and transparency across all contest platforms. Users can access their contests via a computer or any iOS and Android devices.

Deposits and withdrawals at Dober are hassle-free as most occur within the same day of request.

User information is secure, private and confidential as a high-level SSL encryption system is operated, maintained and routinely tested on the website.

Dober is at the precipice of a new age in fantasy gaming so come take a look at what thousands have discovered at Dober.games.