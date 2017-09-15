Pokhara, Tibet – 13th September 2017 – Eastern Light Trek is a trekking company in Pokhara which proposes tours to clients in mountains for the luckiest and the strongest ones. If you have been always dreaming about how to reach to mountains and feel that atmosphere and the freshest air, then you have to see what Eastern Light Trek proposes to you and your dears.

The website of Eastern Light Trek is a beautiful web page which integrates a lot of useful information about the services of the company. There you can discover about trekking in Pokhara. Also additional services like climbing, and other interesting stuff are proposed to you, in order to make your experience even greater and unforgettable. The website also integrates a blog with lots of articles posted there. Many impressions are shared online from previous climbers which you can read even now.

The company Eastern Light Trek has so many advantages compared to other similar providers. First of all, you are allowed to travel with a guide or by yourself, and enjoy the unique moments from there. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of tours, for example water or surface tours from mountain areas. Another point to make, Trek & Climb is a very interesting and attractive offering from Eastern Light Trek, which allows you to climb a mountain of 6km height, for instance, Fluted Peak. For the bravest, there are presented all of the rules that should respected in order to be able to participate in the so called brave contest. What is more, you will always be encouraged and secured by professional, thing which you really don’t have to care about. Moreover, you can find the latest reviews from the previous Eastern Light Trek tourists. Hence, you will be sure that all of their services are special and really great. Last but not least, you as a devoted customer can profit by the craziest discounts and offers from Eastern Light Trek, just make your dream to be a n experienced traveler become true.

About Eastern Light Trek:

Eastern Light Trek is a provider of tours in Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan and the best trekking company in Pokhara. Being the most social tourist team for you and your friends, don’t escape the chance to go for a discovering of the very best mountain places ever seen.

Contact:

Company Name: Eastern Light Trek

Address: Lakeside, Pokhara, Nepal

Phone: +977-61463303

Email: info@easternlighttrek.com

Website: https://easternlighttrek.com