Snapshot

The temperature, direction, height and weather detection functionalities of the Casio Protrek Triple Sensor Digital SGW-1000-1A Watch are detected by the triple-sensors impeccably. The World Time feature is nifty; the digital display crystal-clear and prominent. The 1/10th stopwatch function is useful even for lab works while the regular timekeeping function – displayed in all modes – might fluctuate to a few seconds monthly. The 5 daily alarms (one with snooze) of the Casio Protrek Triple Sensor Digital SGW-1000-1A Watch are very handy if you are on several medications a day or if you need reinforcements towards setting up a new routine. The Sunrise and Sunset time displays are also very useful for that. The countdown timer is a big help if you are trying to get better in some job. Large, easy-to-read, sharp and clear figures appear on three predefined segments; the presentation of data through the mineral glass above is immaculate.

The perpetual calendar of the Casio Protrek Triple Sensor Digital SGW-1000-1A Watch can be used to obtain further information about days and dates, ahead or behind. Moderately low or high temperatures have no effect on the watch. Unless they are on the extremes, the watch can bear. Its detection range is, however; from 60oC to -10oC.

The battery will last for 3 years, give or take a few weeks unless you use the backlight quite-a-fair-bit every day. You can minimize the power consumption by setting the duration of the illumination of the two amber-colored LEDs from three seconds to one.

The Casio Protrek Triple Sensor Digital SGW-1000-1A Watch is easy to set up with occasional consultation from the manual, like the quick conversion of HG or Pa units (for the barometer).

The irregular stuff:

In the sense, what a casual analog watch wearer living under a rock might think. The Casio Protrek Triple Sensor Digital SGW-1000-1A Watch is a sturdy companion in almost all the walks of life, especially the vigorous ones. The Casio Protrek Watch is a nice backup device for pro-s; and all that an amateur level guy will need in his pursuit of becoming a pro. It is a fabulous choice also for those with a fetish for high-tech, high-end, rock-hard timepieces and especially, for teens and young adults to whom the fields matter the most.

Last good reason

Sacrificing one feature for the other yet paying heftily for that comes to an end! The Casio Protrek Atomic Digital Watch brings you all the features (except GPS) you’ll need in a proper outdoor watch. Useful and helps you lessen the number of multiple, specialized instruments when you want to travel fast, up the mountains or into the jungles.