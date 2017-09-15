With the onset of autumn, the weather changes and with this hot and cold season, our immunity takes a toll causing sore throat and other problems. To help you stay fit and healthy in this season, Typhoo- the iconic British tea brand endorses Traditional Tulsi green tea.-A heady combination of premium green teas leaves with 100 % natural tulsi leaves.

Carefully blended by Typhoo’s master blenders, this brew is a combination of selective delicate green tea leaves with goodness of basil; to support yourwellbeing.

Typhoo known for its assortment of speciality teas brings a variety of high quality green teas and organic teas .Typhoo Green Teas are expertly blended to be delicately light and pure, providing natural refreshment. Traditional Tulsi Green Tea is perceived as a detox agent and assists to rejuvenate your senses. Indulge in the mild flavours of high quality Typhoo brew for complete detoxification. Full of anti-oxidants and other valuable nutrients, Tulsi Green Tea, if taken regularly, helps in maintaining beautiful and healthy skin.

Price: INR 210 for 25 tea bags