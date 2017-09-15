A Distortion of Reality is a reality of a different kind.

But whose reality?

Yours?

Mine?

Ours?

A Distortion of Reality is a commercial fiction set in a reality of a different kind, depicting characters with no names or gender and at the same time taking you into a realm of romance, mystery and wickedly intrusive overtones which will undoubtedly stretch your imagination.

A Distortion of Reality has an Orwellian feel with a twist leaving the time set open to being the past, present or future. With the minds imagination what seems to be is not always what is and much is left open for the reader to participate in the creation of the characters. The story begins with the main character completely overwhelmed by something or someone, reality or dreamed, taken and held for an unknown amount of time, physically examined, tortured, injected with unknown substances and left totally confused. The Party makes it all but impossible to have the freedom of a personal life although there is still room for the trials of romance, if in fact they are real. Be it mystery, science fiction or fantasy, or maybe a combination of all, this story will definitely keep its reader anxious for more, to find out what will happen next, and will take you back a little with the Hitchcock style ending.

A Distortion Of Reality is published by Revival Waves Of Glory Ministries, RRP $12.99, ISBN 978-1387034871

Available on Amazon, Kindle, and at all online book shops.

About the Author

With a lifetime dream of becoming an author this is Jennifer Pickett’s second book ‘A Distortion of Reality’ with 22,018 words. Her first book ‘A Pocket Full of Stories’ was published in 2010 with Amazon under the name ‘J. A. Heathcock’.

