A study conducted by University of Cambridge researchers on mice showed the existing drugs- Trazodone and DBM to show positive impact on tau affected brain cells. These drugs prevented the death of brain cells and the mice also improved in memory tests. However, Trazaodone usage can result in side effects, including drowsiness and possibly some increased risk of falls.

About Tauopathies-

Tauopathies are neurodegenerative diseases, characterized by the build up of tangled proteins such as tau. While the therapy market is still in infancy, companies are currently focusing on trials of five major types-

– progressive supranuclear palsy

– corticobasal degeneration

– Frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)

– FTD with parkinsonism-17

– chronic traumatic encephalopathy

