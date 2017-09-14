LETS TALK FASHION!

IITC- India International Trade Center conducted a “Fashion Styling Workshop” exclusively for “Fashion Designing Students of IITC”

An interactive session with- Ashley Rebello (Leading Bollywood Fashion Designer & Stylist); Meher Castelino (Fashion Consultant); Ojas Rajani (Famous Bollywood Make-up Artist & Hair Stylist)

The Seminar hosted by Umesh Pherwani & Cyrus Gonda

13th September, 2017 in Mumbai- “Fashion Styling Workshop – An intensive workshop to introduce students to a range of practical skills and essential information on the subject. In addition to the study of style tribes, trends and current designer collections, students gained first hand practical industry insider knowledge and insight into the many different roles of today’s stylist and the various opportunities on offer – including fashion editorial, show/ catwalk, commercial work and pop promo.

The Styling workshop gave IITC’s Fashion Students an opportunity to interact with well known personalities from the Fashion Industry- Ashley Rebello (Leading Bollywood Fashion Designer & Stylist); Meher Castelino (Fashion Consultant); Ojas Rajani (Famous Bollywood Make-up Artist & Hair Stylist)

Mr. Vikrant Urval, the director of “IITC Institute Global Careers since 1966”, mentioned “Students will work towards the creation of the ‘styled’ image. During the workshop, students developed ideas for a studio-based fashion before going on to work with a team of industry professionals to create their own fashion images. They heard from fashion industry experts on a range of related subjects such as street fashion, creating look-books and shopping pages, styling celebrities, and researching trends. As well as examining the work of inspiring stylists, students also found out how agencies work, how products are sourced for shoots and the key differences between editorial and advertising work. The workshop gave an insight into the work that goes into creating fashion images and the skills required to attain a successful career in fashion styling”

About IITC- India International Trade Center- IITC, India International Trade Center, is one of the premier job-oriented educational institutes in India. Since its inception in 1966, IITC has built several successful careers through its extensive network of centers across India. IITC continues to pioneer innovations across its pre-eminent professional courses in the fields of Fashion Designing, Aviation & Hospitality, Export-Import Training, IATA Training and Corporate Training.