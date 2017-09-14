Greenwood High kids celebrate grandparents’ day

Bangalore, September 14, 2017: The campus of Greenwood High, Bannerghatta road had a lively spell in the air on the occasion of Grandparents’ Day celebration which created a spirit of togetherness and fun with the older generation. The grandparents were welcomed by the children with roses and together they took part in various fun-filled activities such as skits, dances, songs and DIY (Do-it-yourself) to entertain the gathering. The special touch to the day was added when members of Nightingales Sandhya Kirana, a senior citizen’s home joined in for the merriment. Students of nearby preschools of Greenwood High were also a part of the event.

On the occasion, grandparents from diverse walks of life came together to relive their childhood. Post the fun, games and laughter, the kids felicitated them for their involvement in the numerous events organized. The grandparents also shook a leg to the music relishing the spirit of youthfulness once again.

“This was the first time I did attend a grandparent’s day in any school as the concept is entirely unique in itself. I could never have possibly imagined myself participating in and thoroughly enjoying the activities regardless of my age. It was quite rejuvenating too. Everything was perfect, meticulously planned and executed by the school.” said one of the grandparents.

“Although we do spend an ample of amazing time together at home, yet today it was a whole new experience for us,” said one of the students.

“The event celebrated the relationship that the children share with their grandparents. We also saw them extending their special bond to the members of the Nightingales Sandhya Kirana, senior citizen’s home, who became an integral part of the celebration as well. Being amidst our students, they also experienced an a typical day filled with happiness. Children were also sensitized to the importance of caring for the elderly at an age where they need adequate love and attention. It is wonderful to know that our little endeavor could bring a smile to their faces,” said Ms. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School.

