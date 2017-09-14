Saarbrücken – Gallery ZIMMERLING & JUNGFLEISCH presents Contemporism the Pop-Up London at the Old Truman Brewery, Brick lane From the 27th of September until the 1st of October.

“For lovers of Urban art we’re thrilled to host a unique and temporary experience and we invite those art enthusiasts skeptical or not yet convinced about this genre to join us and the artists themselves.” said Patrick Jungfleisch alias RESO, co-owner and founder of Gallery Zimmerling & Jungfleisch.

“Art from the streets on display indoors isn’t a new thing…to talk with our artists, be up close and personal as they paint, this is going to be unique not only for the artist but also for the visitors themselves. We’re calling this the Contemporism experience.”

THE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, 27th September:

17:30 – 21:00 Press Preview

Thursday, 28th September:

10:00 – 17:00 Pre-Opening Sneak peek, limited to 1st 500 registered!

19:00 – 21:00 Official opening (Invite only)

Friday, 29th September:

10:00 – 21:00 Exhibition day with Live Painting by Sen2

Saturday, 30th September:

10:00 – 21:00 Exhibition day with Live Painting Duo Sen2 & Remi Rough

14:00 – 15:00 Talking Urban with Sen2 & Reso

Sunday, 1st of October:

10:00 – 21:00 Exhibition day with Live Painting by Reso

THE STORY

Since 1576 Shoreditch has been home to artists and Art itself…

From Shakespeare to Chaplin…Banksy to Shepard Fairey – Shoreditch”s affinity with Contemporary art genres is legendary as are the legends themselves!

For well over 400 years it”s been an incubation hub for all those who wish to push the boundaries of contemporary Moralism! Contemporary art feels at home here, that’s why we’ve chosen Shoreditch for our first Contemporism Pop-Up.

We have artists from around the world…USA, Canada, Russia, Germany, France and the UK. We are proud to exhibit their works in London!

THE ARTISTS

Jef Aerosol, Jean Faucher, Tanc, L”Atlas, 123Klan, Sen2, Reso, Stohead, Heiko Zahlmann, Pro176, Crash, Remi Rough, Alexey Luka, Swiz, LX.One, Dave Kinsey.

Those who want to attend our Sneak Peek event on the 28th of September just need to visit our website and click the Sneak Peek button. The first 500 registered will receive their tickets via Email.

For further information visit our website www.contemporism.art (http://www.contemporism.art) or follow our event news via http://www.facebook.com/Contemporism .

Stay updated by searching #Contemporism.

To RSVP for our press preview email us at rsvp@contemporism.art