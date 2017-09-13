Savinguae.com is affiliated with over 50 clients right now and increasing the advertisers’ day by day.

Dubai, UAE — GCC has great potential for online promotions and that’s why more new websites are entering to the market month on month. There are many e-commerce companies who are moving ahead to other parts of the United Arab Emirates to expend their business. On the other side affiliates are also creating more domains to Saudi, Oman, Egypt and Qatar to grab more organic traffic to boost sales.

Internet penetration in UAE is 91.9% now which is one of the highest in the world. (Source: http://www.internetlivestats.com/internet-users/united-arab-emirates). Saudi Arabia has only 64.7% internet penetration and have much more scope to grow. This is also the reason more companies are now moving toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There is huge potential for online shopping and travel in Saudi and many international brands as Amazon also entered the market by taking a stake in Souq.com, one of the largest ecommerce portal in GCC region. Expected revenue from E-commerce in Saudi by 2017 is US$5,471m and expected to grow by 21-25% by 2021. The market is largely set for fashion and there is huge potential of growth in the country.

“As internet shopping is growing, there is huge scope for affiliate websites and blogs to attract customers by offering them more deals and offers at one place. There are many coupon code / deal websites who are collecting daily deals or offers from clients and listing them on their website to make it convenient for users to get saving options at one place”. You can get Souq Promo code (http://www.savinguae.com/store/souq-coupon-code), Namshi Coupon (http://www.savinguae.com/store/namshi-coupon-code) and Groupon Coupon codes (http://www.savinguae.com/store/groupon-uae-coupon-code) online for free and save from 5% to 70% with these free coupons.

