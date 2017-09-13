Halol, India, 12 Sep 2017: Packingsupply.in a dedicated e-commerce packaging portal from Dynaflex, leading manufacturers of tamper evident courier bags, poly mailing envelopes and customized packaging materials in the world launches Amazon White BOPP Tapes. These Amazon packing tapes are wrinkle and shrink proof, temperature, heat, moisture and UV resistant and are non-toxic and recyclable with an added benefit of the Amazon logo.

The Amazon printed BOPP tapes are the newest addition to their already existing range of colourful and transparent BOPP tapes. Available in eight different colors – Black, Yellow, Violet, Red, Pink, Blue, Orange, Green for easy identification and application. Mr. Semil Shah, Digital Marketing Manager, Packingsupply.in speaking on the occasion says,”The new Amazon adhesive tapes are designed to help meet the demand, primarily driven by increasing demand for customised packaging material. Big brands understand the importance of custom printing to strengthen visibility. We are confident that these Amazon waterproof tapes will be popular among Amazon sellers and will be well appreciated.”

In addition, Packing supply also sell Amazon Branded Festive Courier Bags with Jacket/Document Pouch with amazing festive print. They also offer Amazon.in branded packaging bags in several sizes to select from at cost effective rates.