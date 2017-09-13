New drug- THZ-1 promising for treatment of Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Irish Cancer Society Collaborative Cancer Research Centre posted results showing the new drug- THZ-1 to show promising results in prevention of triple-negative breast cancer growth. The study was conducted by BREAST – PREDICT (Irish institute) and was funded by European Union (RATHER).

The cancer type is one of the most rapid growing types and lacks biomarkers in tumours. Accordingly, targeted treatment like hormone therapy fails to show impact, forcing patients to rely on chemotherapy.

Study results-

– A protein, termed CDK7 was found to be present in patients with triple negative breast cancer. The protein is identified to be used as a biomarker for diagnosing the most aggressive type of breast cancer.

– The study also focused on treatment options of the drug THZ-1, whose laboratory results show promising outcome of halting triple negative breast cancer cells growth.

Driven by the success of these laboratory results, the team is likely to move into further phases of development.

