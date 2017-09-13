• MoU signed ahead of the Sep 18-19 annual IACC convention in Mumbai

Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) to nurture, enhance and sustain mutually beneficial economic ties.

IACC, the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement, signed the MoU with the MDA ahead of the IACC’s flagship annual convention being held in Mumbai on 18-19 September 2017.

Mr. N V Srinivasan, National President, IACC, signed the MoU with Mr. Glenn McCullough Jr., Executive Director, MDA. Those present on the occasion included Governor Phil Bryant, State of Mississippi, Mr. Andrew Gipson, State Representative, Mississippi House of Representatives, and Dr. Lalit Kanodia, immediate past President, IACC.

“IACC and MDA will encourage and facilitate mutually beneficial cooperation between the responsible and appropriate bodies, organizations and enterprises in the fields of business, trade and economic relations”, said Mr. N V Srinivasan, National President, IACC, after signing the MoU.

Both IACC and MDA will serve as representatives of the other in their respective market and membership areas.

Both the bodies will assist each other in organising business delegations and facilitate business interest, facilitate export and import of goods and services to and from Mississippi and India and encourage collaborative efforts that enhance business development objectives.

The MoU stipulates that both IACC and MDA will encourage, promote and facilitate investments in India and the State of Mississippi. The organisations will help each other in participation in trade fairs, conferences in the respective areas of operation.

We will periodically review the implementation of the MoU so that it remains productive and progressive and will jointly plan future activities, said Mr. Srinivasan.