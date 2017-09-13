There come times when plain-faced, simple formal watches don’t cut the cake; those are the times when pieces like the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz ES3913 Women’s Watch come to rescue. Nothing short of elegance or attitude, the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch, with its minimalist design, pushes it to the max!

Fossil is not just a name appearing on sporty-looking watches; they also have an entire array of women’s formal wrist wears which are in an entirely different league. The Tailor serves to be a formidable umbrella covering most of these models and the best part is, none of these designs throw any kind of kind of objectionable weight around.

Instead, they focus on interpreting the seasons’ trends very subtly; enough to provide a glimpse of the same through twisting old concepts in a much pleasant manner.

Black satin-finish dial with textures around the periphery, the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch stands out with its D-ring hardware integrated to the case. While at first glance the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch seems to be just a decent piece to be worn at decent places especially in the evenings, upon a close inspection, it proves much more than that. The real beauty of the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch is in its details. From the partially textured (spirographic) dial to its overall satin-finish; from the carefully laid baton hour markers to the writings in the sub-dials, the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch takes a minimalist design to the max.

The Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch mixes the various aspects of femininity and molds them into one whole complete and compact unit. To keep a normal, plain and boring face out of question, Fossil Watch decided to keep the day and date functions a little different from the rest. Instead of a plain, cutout window, they introduced two different sub-dials to indicate the day of the week and the date of the month. Apart from adding quite a bit of an eye-candy, they also help to keep the face fuller and interesting to look at.

From the stainless steel to the rich leather strap, everything about the Fossil Tailor Multifunction Quartz Women’s Watch speaks of quality that otherwise comes for a hefty premium. Add to it the accurate, low power consumption quartz movement and you are set for a hassle free fashion experience. The Fossil Abilene Watch leads the dressing style for the season, its color scheme mirroring the gradients and twinkles of the winter sky through its dark gray dial and a rose-accented case. Give your special evenings a hint of sparkle with this special timepiece.

Visit here for more information :- http://www.zetawatches.com/