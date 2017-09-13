The latest introduction to the Heritage Collection is named after a rare and precious plant – Diphylleia – also known as “Skeleton flower”. Corum’s newest jewelled timepiece features a diaphonous “bloom”, decorated by hand and embraced by a lustrous ring of mother-of-pearl. This beautiful adornment features a mechanically wound movement in a round case 34 mm in diameter, encircled with a scintillating row of 22 diamonds. Available in two versions: 18-karat rose or 18-karat white gold, in limited productions of eight and eighteen pieces, respectively.

Corum’s Heritage collection exemplifies audacious yet timeless creativity founded on the technical and aesthetic expertise of this distinguished watch house for over half a century. These new feminine jewels highlight this exceptional craftsmanship, entwining premium watchmaking, artistry and precious jewelry. Christened “Diphylleia”, the new Heritage jewelry creations unite the ethereal grace of an exquisitely skeletonized movement and the everlasting brilliance of gold and diamonds.

Diphylleia, the skeleton flower

Its petals are as transparent and clear as crystal. With the kiss of a raindrop or gentle dew of the morning, the immaculate white flower transforms into a translucent veil, revealing the intricate pattern of the delicate petals and accentuated by the golden stamen shining upon them. Reflecting this one-of-a-kind crystalline plant, the new Corum Heritage Diphylleia features a ghostly bloom that reveals beguiling curves of its skeletonized heart. With a lace-like elegance, the openwork mechanism blossoms within the contours of a gold case, embellished with mother of pearl and radiant diamonds. Delicately cut out and engraved with a floral motif, the plate and bridges of the CO055 calibre demonstrate the craftsmanship of skeleton work mastered to perfection. Its shimmering elegance echoes the celebrated painting “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I” by Gustav Klimt, mixing oil painting with gold leaf, hallmarked with the key shape of Corum’s logo as the masterpiece’s signature.

A crown of diamonds

Crafted in 18-karat rose gold or white gold, the two models of Heritage Diphylleia have been produced with eight and eighteen pieces available, respectively. Their graceful outlines are housed in a round case 34 mm in diameter and encircled by a mother-of-pearl bezel and crowned with 22 prominent diamonds, totaling 5.30 carats. Water resistant to ten metres, the golden case features a transparent view from the front and back, revealing the slender architecture of the manually wound COO55 skeleton calibre. Equipped with a 40-hour power reserve, this mechanical movement, completely hand-decorated, provides hour and minute functions, punctuated by the delicate and varnished leaf hands.

Each style features the stunning centerpiece on an elegant strap in grey or white alligator leather with an 18-karat gold buckle allowing these delicate jeweled timekeepers to gently embrace the wrist with an aura of femininity.