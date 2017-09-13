Keeping the lawn healthy and looking its best at all times can be a challenge, it is a matter of keeping the balance – you must give the time and make the effort to keep up the mowing, watering, fertilising schedules. But despite all this, you can sometimes end up with a tired lawn, an outgrowth of weeds or bare patches. Many folks simply give up and opt to start over with fresh soil and new grass. But as with everything plant related, you need to be patient and give your lawn some time to recover from this sorry state. You can take some steps to speed up the recovery process.

Here are the best tips for restoring lawn health:

Be alert: It is the best way to keep the damage under control. Look out for signs of problems. Walk around your lawn as often as you can to catch weed infestation or disease before the problem gets out of hand. It is easier to simply pull out the weeds before they begin to multiply. Similarly, look out for beginnings of bare patches and try to determine the cause so you can take remedial action.

Pay attention to the soil: The soil is the most important factor that decides your lawn’s health. Good quality soil with the right nutrients promotes healthy grass which is resistant to disease. If the lawn is not growing well, lack of certain nutrients may be the cause. Get the soil tested to know what is lacking in terms of nutrients. Adding that particular component may help restore the lawn health.

Aeration of soil: As mentioned before, soil plays an important role in the growth of your lawn. Compacted soil prevents the roots from drawing the nutrients required for its growth. Try aerating your lawn so that the soil is loosened and the roots can penetrate easily enough to draw the required nutrients. Well aerated soil promotes lawn health.

Watering Tips: A healthy lawn is the result of good watering techniques. Your lawn requires adequate amount of water to thrive. The trick is to water deeply once in a couple of days depending on the climatic conditions in your locality. Too much or too little water can harm the grass, so make sure you are watering your lawn right.

Proper Fertilisation: In Lawn Mowing Service when you fertilise the lawn, keep in mind the type of soil, the grass and the climate in your area. The fertiliser must be suitable to your lawn – get advice from the experts for the correct fertiliser to be used.

Get advice from Garden Maintenance Australia experts by visiting http://lawnmowingandgardening.com.au. Find a lawn and gardening expert in your suburb to help with restoring your lawn health. These are professionals who can tell you what exactly is the cause for your less than perfect lawn and suggest remedies to restore it to a healthy green.