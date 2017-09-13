13, September 2017: Amy Huang, customer service of Animiz—animated video software came up with an idea of providing seamless video designing experiences to consumers. The idea for this venture had already gained numerous affirmative feedbacks and will soon become the basic necessity of the untouched masses.

The company is offering uniquely crafted solution that will cater one’s editing needs. With versatile experience and with support of highly proficient workers, the company has managed to produce a tool that can be used again and again as per an individual’s need.

“In our recent venture of Animiz, we sought of integrating an easy, hassle free way of convoluted video editing experience to a more simper, smoother and irresistible direction. With this new software end users will experience an evolutionary way of easy and enhanced video editing at their finger tips.” Said Amy Huang. With this animated video software users can edit a range of complex videos in a timely manner.

The company also ensured easy customization, smooth uploading and instant sharing of processed video files. In regard to end user requirements the tool also provides a friendly and interactive interface that allows even a layman with no background knowledge of editing generate a high end graphic intensive video of utmost quality.

Further, the unique feature of utilizing the template to make a video and publish it as gif is evolutionary. Its support for applying various effects including saturation, color, brightness etc allows an individual to easily transform their ordinary files into a more comprehensive file with vivid features. The transformed videos will support all file formats to allow an individual focus on the core business activities.

The company wants to scale their tool to integrate more enhanced capabilities, editing capabilities, sharing solutions, video distribution, platform support and a range of versatile in line capabilities that will take the businesses to a more simple easier solution.

For more details about Animiz and download the animated video software to try, please go to Animiz official website.

About Animiz:

Animiz is designed to build professional high quality videos in a surprisingly simpler and intuitive manner. The company is based on the principal that every business must have a great graphic intensive video that will provide businesses with great customer interactivity and enhanced support.

For Media Contact:

Email: pr@animiz.com

Website: http://www.animiz.com/