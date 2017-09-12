Quinlan, USA, 12th Sep 2017 – C & S Locksmith’s mission is to provide top quality, Residential and commercial locksmith services at affordable and competitive rates. From rekeying to lock installation, we’ve got you covered. Your satisfaction is our highest priority!

We Love to work on the locks

Our Technicians come to work smiling and are happy to work on the locks. They have a passion for Locksmithing and are fully qualified to work on yours.

Leave It To Us

Doing it yourself doesn’t always work out. Rely on our knowledge and experience instead. Your locks are in the best of hands.

We Truly Care

The right care extends the life of any deadbolt or handle. We bring advanced techniques and the right tools to the table every time.

Our Promise to You

We promise to always provide value and outstanding service, regardless of lock size or difficulty.