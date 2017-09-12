Gurgaon is now a globally recognized name, primarily due to its proximity to the airport and being next to Delhi. As the main city started to expand, Dwarka Expressway had been carved out by the administrations of Haryana and Delhi to provide alternate connectivity between the two cities. Tata Homes has crafted a new project along this road called Tata Gurgaon Gateway.

The project is named aptly due to its location. Sectors 112 and 113 are the first areas to greet you as you enter Gurgaon from Delhi and Tata Gurgaon Gateway Sector 112 is amongst the foremost projects here. Thus, it is almost at the border. The neighbourhood is plush with an 18-Hole golf course nearby, besides the IGIA. The smart Diplomatic Enclave is also nearby.

Gurgaon Gateway Tata Housing is a game-changer. The project maximises luxury at affordable rates. The expanse covers 22 acres. There are only 820 units here. These homes are luxurious with a/c’s in all the rooms, and marble flooring in living and dining areas.

Tata Gurgaon Gateway Sector 113 contains 2 and 3 BHK homes in many sizes. The range of coverage spans 1580 sq. ft. to 2925 sq. ft. The tall edifices that they reside in have double-heighted lobbies for a grand welcome, and high-speed elevators for a smooth & easy access to all the floors.

The apartments here come in the price range that starts at Rs. 1.58 crores and goes up to Rs. 3.39 crores. There are many options for Tata Gurgaon Gateway payment plan being offered for smooth acquisition.

Investing in Gurgaon Gateway Tata is surely a smart idea for investors as well as end-users. The Tata brand is known for their timely delivery and sound construction.

