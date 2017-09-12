New Hyde Park, NY – Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation is pleased to announce that Kimeka Randall has been accepted by the LeadingAge New York IGNITE Leadership Academy, a year-long leadership program providing tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they will need to be outstanding in their organizations. Kimeka joined Parker Jewish Institute in September of 2014 and reports to Lina Scacco, Assistant Vice President of Corporate Outreach and Development, where she is a Marketing Associate in Parker’s Public Affairs Office. She will be attending the IGNITE Leadership Academy Class of 2017-2018.

“Kimeka is a high performer with a great future at Parker Jewish Institute,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, CEO and President of Parker. “She is a corporate outreach and development professional, with a strong focus in public/community health, program planning, implementation and evaluation, management and research,” he said. Lina Scacco commented further that “Kimeka represents the future health care leaders of tomorrow and that the IGNITE Leadership Academy will help her develop the key leadership skills she will need to continue to grow in an ever changing industry, as well as enhance her present day skills at promoting Parker’s outstanding programs and services.” Kimeka Randall holds a Master’s Degree in Community Health from Hofstra University and lives in Queens, New York.

The IGNITE Leadership Academy was established in 2013 by LeadingAge New York, the statewide association of over 600 nonprofit organizations that provide senior care, services and housing to New York State’s growing aging population. The IGNITE Leadership Academy teaches participants how their own thinking and values are key components to developing their own qualities of leadership. In addition, they acquire the tools to help them work with teams, build successful teams and collaborate.

Parker Jewish Institute, conveniently located at the Queens-Nassau County border in New Hyde Park, is a leading provider of Short Term Rehabilitation and Long Term Care. At the forefront of innovation in patient-centered health care and new technology, the Institute is also a leader in teaching and geriatric research. Parker Jewish Institute features round-the-clock clinical teams, and is nationally renowned as a skilled nursing facility, as well as a provider of community-based health care, encompassing Social Adult Day Care, Home Health Care and a Hospice Program.

Photo Caption: Kimeka Randall, Marketing Associate at Parker Jewish Institute.