Helical IT Solutions launches second version of the world’s only Open Source BI Framework

– Helical Insight 2.0 comes with a completely revamped one-click UX

– Helical Insight 2.0 has more than 30+ improvements compared to the previous version

– Helical IT plans to have quick release cycles – every quarter – with innovative feature additions

– Helical IT is expecting a 70% increase in revenue from licensing quarter to quarter

For details, visit http://www.helicalinsight.com/helical-insight-2-0/

Register on the website or write to us today for a demo!

Helical IT Solutions Pvt Ltd has launched the much anticipated version 2.0 of Helical Insight – The world’s only open-source BI framework. This new version packs a punch with more than 30 innovative and out-of-the-box feature additions over the previous version, making Helical Insight 2.0 far-reaching and radical.

Apart from being a visual delight, it is strong and bound to leave business users awestruck by its simplicity and user-friendliness, which also makes it the right product for technical users trying to analyze their data.

“Since Helical Insight was launched last year, we have been receiving accolades and comments on the product. We strive to provide more and more to the end-users and thus, from brain-storming, and of course, the feedback, was born Helical Insight 2.0. Helical Insight 2.0 comes with 30+ enhancements including complete UX revamp, advanced filtering, more charting options, UI-driven chart customizations, UI driven drill-down implementations and many more,” said Nikhilesh Tiwari, Co-Founder, Helical IT Solutions.

Helical Insight 2.0 – Simple and Beautiful

Helical Insight has undergone a complete revamp in UX and a lot of emphasis has been given to making the navigation as well as the use of various functionalities extremely simple. In continuation of our endeavour to make data analysis simple, the functionalities of adhoc interface designer and dashboard designer have undergone makeovers to ease the entire process of data connection to analysis to sharing.

“We as a company aim to be known for our innovation agenda. Our product boasts of some features which are ground-breaking and we are the first ones to implement some, such as the workflow engine, BI framework and AI-powered method of reports and dashboards creation. Staying with this trend, Helical Insight 2.0 is a visual delight and is loaded with features without compromising on easy operability,” said Nitin Sahu, Co-Founder, Helical IT Solutions, adding, “We plan to release new sets of exciting features every quarter.”

Helical Insight, a primo – Quick Facts Revealed (Should speak about the upgrades you have made)

Some of the major features of the new version are mentioned below

– Helical Insight 2.0 has gone a complete UX change and is now much more simpler and easier to use as well as having a very appealing interface.

– Adhoc interface designer has gone a lot of changes, thus reports creation, customizations, adding filters, implementing drilldown etc is much more easier as compared to the previous version.

– Dashboard designer comes with prebuild objects for customization like color, shadow, text box, seperator and many more

– Universal Search, Tour, Voice Controls, Keyboard shortcuts and many more

Helical Insight is poised to be the tool that redefines the BI industry as we see it today. It goes where no other BI tool has been before. It is completely browser-based and encompasses some innate features to provide companies the edge with handling data for analysis. A few are listed below:

· API-Driven – With Helical Insight, you could add any functionality in-house through integrating APIs to solve custom business needs, as and when required. This translates to an efficient system that helps rein-in costs, adopt to changing technology and also increase productivity and nullifies vendor dependencies.

· Workflow – Helical Insight is the first ever BI tool offering an integrated workflow which allows you to implement any functionality to fulfill your custom business requirements. Call different functional modules based on different conditions and time, and your own developers can create functional modules for you.

· Instant BI – Helical insight is the first open source tool to come with in-built machine learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithm, which can help people to ask question from data and get instant business answers with a Google-like interface.

Availability

Helical Insight is battle-tested and is available now. Get in touch today for a demo!