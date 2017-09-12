The global dyslipidemia drug market remains one of the attractive areas of R&D for pharmaceutical companies. Strong opportunities remain for pipeline drugs targeting mixed dyslipidemia market despite growth in therapies aimed to lower lipid levels. During August 2017, FDA approved the Nikita drug an alternative version of Livalo. Nikita is an HMG Co-A reductase inhibitor, majorly for treating mixed dyslipidemia.

The global dyslipimedia is set to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% by 2025 amid uptake of the revolutionary class of PCSK9 targeting biologics. Amid growth in the number of Dyslipidemia cases in the US and Europe in particular, companies are competing to get their new drugs approved.

American Association for Clinical Endocrinologists lists out the following secondary causes of Dyslipidemia in its 2017 release-

Increase in Total cholesterol and LDL-C

– Hypothyroidism

– Nephrosis

– Dysgammaglobulinemia

– Progestina or anabolic steroid treatment

– Cholostatic diseases of the liver due to abnormal lipoproteins

– Protease inhibitors for treatment of HIV infection

Increase in TG and VLDL-C

– Hypothyroidism

– Antihypertensive medications (thiazide diuretics and b-adrenergic blocking agents)

– Corticosteroid therapy (or severe stress that increases endogenous corticosteroids)

– Orally administered estrogensd, oral contraceptives, pregnancy

– Protease inhibitors for treatment of HIV infectionb

– Chronic renal failure

