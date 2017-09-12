During the divorce process, you need to know about your rights and responsibilities. When you are living in the county for more than six months, then you can file the case in the same county itself. Preparing divorce paperwork is not the initial step. You need to gather relevant information required for the paperwork such as personal financial statements, business financial statements, your debts and assets. This is so because, only if you gather all the details, you will be able to complete the documents soon. The attorney you hire should have considerable years of experience in the family laws. Divorce laws change for each state therefore, you should be careful in hiring the lawyers. The attorney should be able to protect your rights and must provide strong defense from your side.

Before Filing

Before filing for divorce, you need to identify which type divorce you are going to proceed with. Generally there are two types of divorce, namely, contested and uncontested divorce. Uncontested divorce takes less time when compared to contested divorce. In the uncontested divorce, the couples get into an agreement for all matters in the divorce. Contested divorce can be chosen when you have issues in terminating your marriage. The general issues involved in divorce includes,

• Residency requirements

• Getting a final divorce decree

• Waiting periods between filing and getting a final divorce decree

• Legal costs

• Court costs

• Separation pre- requisites

Paperwork Process

When you have collected all the information regarding the case, you need to approach an attorney after that. They will give you a clear idea of what should be done next. The important thing is you should explain your attorney about your objectives about the divorce and what results you expect from it. Most essentially, you should present your financial information to avoid complications. The essential details to be submitted includes,

• Credit card balances

• Loans

• Mortgages

• Bank accounts

• Real estate

• Personal property

After filing the papers, the court will issue with summons. Summon is said to be the notice for you to appear in court. You will be provided with two copies where the second copy should be given to your spouse.