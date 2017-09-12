Food scanners are used to collect information about allergens, chemicals, nutrients, calories and other ingredients present in food. Food scanners are very useful tool which provide surety whether the food is hygienic or not. Further, food scanners help to maintain your vitamins intake and help you to avoid eating unhealthy ingredients. These food scanners are used to prevent foodborne diseases. Rising awareness towards healthy and hygienic food among the consumers is fostering the adoption of food scanners.

Market Size & Forecast

Global food scanners market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Rising health consciousness among consumers across the globe is anticipated to foster the growth of global food scanners market during the forecast period. Geographically, Global Food Scanners Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

North America region is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to the factors such as high disposable incomes and rising health consciousness among people. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for food scanners owing to the factors such as various government rule and regulations to maintain quality of food executed in different countries of the region. Apart from this, Europe region is also anticipated to witness satisfactory growth over the forecast period. Increasing number of people suffering from food allergies, diabetes and other foodborne disease is expected to propel the demand for food scanners in Europe region during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global food scanners market includes the following segments:

By End User

Restaurant

Home

Laboratory

Food Industry

By Region

Global food scanners market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global food scanners market is primarily driven by rising food related health problems among people across the globe. Food allergies, obesity and diabetes are some of the major foodborne problems which are spreading all over the world. Health awareness and maintaining a proper balance diet along with a habit of eating healthy food are the factors driving the growth of global food scanners market.

Food scanners offer instant testing of any food item and provide information about their allergens, chemicals, nutrients and calories. Such factors are anticipated to foster the growth of food scanners market. Technical developments with food scanners are also one of the important factors driving the growth of Global Food Scanners Market. Increasing use of food scanners in different food industries to maintain the quality of food products is expected to propel the demand for food scanners in near future. Besides this, it has also been notified that substantial disposable income has elevated the purchasing power of consumers and thus propelled the demand for smart food appliances such as food scanners which is likely to observe robust growth during the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness towards such devices among consumers especially among consumers of developing countries is hampering the growth of food scanners market. Moreover, high cost of food scanners is a major challenge which is anticipated to dampen the growth of global food scanners in near future.

Key Players

Tellspec

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Scioscan

Spectral Engines

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global food scanner market is segmented as follows:

By End User Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

