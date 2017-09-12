Global Car Security System Market By Car Type (Economic Cars, Mid-Range Cars, Premium Cars) By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) By Product Type (Immobilizer System, Remote Central locking System, Alarm System, Others (keyless entry etc.)) By Technology (Positioning System, Real Time Location System, Face Detection Systems, GPS) and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

Car security system is an essential tool to prevent theft and to keep the car protected from unwanted people. Further, car security system has significantly helped in reducing car thefts across the globe owing to their security devices such as sound alarm, shock sensor, central locking and immobilizers. Many advanced car security systems such as Avital 5103, Eclipse 360 degree vehicle surveillance security system are present in markets which are making the vehicle safer than ever before. Car security system can be easily installed in almost all type of vehicles such as low passenger cars, heavy vehicles, light vehicles etc.

Market Size & Forecast

The global car security system market is anticipated to flourish at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.52% over the forecast period 2017-2024. Global car security system stood at a valuation of around USD 6.5 Billion by the end of year 2015 and is projected to reach at a valuation of around USD 12.2 billion by the end of 2024. Rising number of cars across the globe is expected to propel the growth of global car security system market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, global car security system market is segmented into five major regions which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be most reliable and revenue generated market of car security system and is anticipated to flourish at a modest CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising awareness among car owners towards car safety in developing countries such as China and India is driving the growth of global car security system market. Apart from this, rising adoption of remote keyless entry systems is a major trend in Asia Pacific region and is expected to escalate the demand for car security system in this region over the forecast period.

North America region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth of car security system in North America region can be attributed to presence of moneyed buyers which are expected to propel the demand for vehicles in this region which in turn, fuel the growth of car security system market in North America region. Moreover, regional markets of North America & Europe regions are more matured and are anticipated to witness a steady growth over the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa regions are also anticipated to witness satisfactory growth rate over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global car security system market includes the following segments:

By Car Type

• Economic Cars

• Mid-Range Cars

• Premium Cars

By Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Product Type

• Immobilizer System

• Remote Central locking System

• Alarm System

• Others (keyless entry etc.)

By Technology

• Positioning System

• Real Time Location System

• Face Detection Systems

• GPS

By Region

Global car security system market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

• North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis.

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Rising awareness among car owners towards car safety and theft prevention is major growth driver of global car security system market and is expected to consolidate the car security system market in near future. Further, technological development of car security system such as installation of shock sensor, Avital 5103 and Eclipse 360 degree vehicle surveillance security system are expected to foster the growth of car security system market in near future.

Population growth and increasing purchasing power of consumers are some of the major factors which are expected to propel the sales of vehicles around the world. Installation of car security system in almost every car to keep it safe from thieves is driving the growth of global car security system market. On the other hand, the rising demand for face detection and face positioning system is expected to propel the growth of global car security system market. Further, government and insurance companies in many countries such as Brazil and Indonesia are promoting the car security systems and forcing automakers to install these security features as a standard features in new cars.

However, the high cost of premium safety systems is restraining the growth of global car security system market. Additionally, recent failures of car security system to prevent thefts are major factors which are likely to hinder the growth of car security system market.

Key Players

• Valeo S.A.

o Company Overview

o Key Product Offerings

o Business Strategy

o SWOT Analysis

o Financials

o

• Continental A.G.

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Hella KGaA Hueak & Co.

• Tokai Rika Co Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmBh

• Lear Corporation

• Omron Corporation

Scope & Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global car security system market is segmented as follows:

• By Car Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Sales Channel Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Technologies Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

• By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

