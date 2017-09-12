FinVizer provides a comprehensive financial planning & advisory platform connecting consumers to independent, qualified financial planners. FinVizer provides the complete range of financial planning products from beginner products like basic tax planning to advanced products like estate planning, all under one roof.

FinVizer’s vision is to help secure your future through scientific financial planning. Our aim is to remove the information asymmetry that exists today and empower consumers to make the right choice by providing accurate financial planning information and affordable professional advice, thereby also making the whole financial planning experience a stress free one.

KEY FINVIZER SOLUTIONS

Tax Plan

Get tax advice from FinVizer tax experts. The expert will ensure that you are fully compliant with various tax laws and optimize your tax outflow.

Investment Plan

our investment advisors create the right plan for using scientific investment methodologies, based on your risk appetite and investment horizon.

Insurance Plan

Estimate your personal and professional risk exposure. Purchase the right insurance policy to secure the future of your loved ones.

Comprehensive Financial Plan

one plan to bind them all. The complete plan that includes all the various aspects like tax, investment, insurance, retirement etc.

Retirement Plan

Rising cost of living, medical expenses and post-retirement activities. Plan today for your golden years.

General Financial Checkup

An annual exercise meant for everybody, which reviews your overall financial health and identifies areas for improvement.

Here is how it will work:

On purchase of this product, a requisition list (list will be detailing the required documents) will be shared with you.

You will digitally submit the documents as per requisition list.

Within 4 working days, you will receive a confirmed appointment with your financial planner, along with preliminary views (if possible) on the product.

And your final product will be shared within 3 working days from the submission of last set of additional documents (if any) by you.

Why Choose Finvizer?

All professionals are screened and vetted by us. They have an average experience of 10 years & are specialists in their chosen fields.

All financial advisory services are productized and listed with upfront prices and timelines. The price you see is what you pay.

FinVizer provides the entire gamut of financial advisory services needed by you to help secure your financial future.

Our integrated technology platform and online messaging will ensure that you don’t have to run around the city wasting your valuable time.

The money is held in escrow until your services are delivered. We promise timely delivery of your services or complete money-back.

We bring the power of data analytics by providing the latest information to the professionals to deliver best quality work