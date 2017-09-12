China, a Promising Land for Vending Machines

In recent years, Japanese investments have been pouring into China’s vending machine market. Industry magnates, such as Kubota, Fuji Electric, Sanden are all racing to build up their sales network in China, which indicates that great potentials are gestated in China.

Introduction of China VMF

First held in 2013, China VMF is now one of the leading international vending machine fair in China. Highly recommended by insiders, professional institutions and media at home and abroad, it is always in the spotlight of the world’s vending machine industry.

Covering the exhibition area of 11,000 square meters with 500 booths, China VMF 2017 attracted more than 130 exhibitors including Joyi Vendor, Ubox, Easy-touch, Junpeng Vending, TCN, Doingji, TKB, CPI, Kubota, Fulei, Fuji Electric and so on. The exhibitors are divided into three major thematic exhibition areas: Manufacturer Equipment, Operators & Dealers, and Food & Beverage Suppliers. Various of vending machines, integrated systems and supplies, multi-functional self-pay stations, self-service products, terminal monitor systems and so on were displayed on China VMF 2017.

In addition, 2017 Asia-pacific Self-service Vending Industry Operator Summit Forum was concurrently held with China VMF. The development status, future challenges & opportunities of the industry had been thoroughly discussed.

With the backing of stunning success in 2017, China VMF2018 holds a larger exhibition area with 21,000 sq.m. and estimated 1,000 booths. More than 300 enterprises, tens of thousands of visitors at home and abroad are expected to take part in!

More surprises will be at China VMF 2018 on March 4-6. It shall be an eye-catching show based on the successful experience of this year. Please mark the dates on your next year’s schedule!

Exhibition Scope

1.Different Kinds of Vending Machines;

2.Vending Machine Accessories;

3.Coffee Vending Machines and Raw Materials;

4.Fast Moving Consumer Goods for Vending Machines;

5.Payment Systems and Self-service Technology;

6.Vending Services and Products Operating Companies, etc