Mumbai, 12 September, 2017: The legacy of Ragini franchise continues but this time as a digital show titled Ragini MMS Returns. The poster of the highly anticipated show, featuring Karishma Sharma and Siddharth Gupta, is one of the raciest ones to trend in the social media circuits. Optimizing the digital medium, the series has integrated sex and horror. Evidently unabashed about skin-show and intimate scenes, the horrex promises to enter your bedroom and spook you. With unveiling of the teaser, Ragini appears sexier and scarier than ever. The trailer of Ragini MMS Returns will be out on the 14th of September.

Commenting on the show, Manav Sethi, CMO of ALTBalaji said, “Ragini MMS Returns is the most exhilarating offering of ALTBalaji. We are turning Balaji’s movie franchise into a digital show as it has huge fan following and lot of potential to entertain viewers. This show is a perfect balance of horror and intrigue; we hope that our audience like it.”

Check out the teaser of this highly anticipated show here; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=71u2JXEeO7s&feature=youtu.be