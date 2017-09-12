Düsseldorf, September 12, 2017 – Asahi Kasei (China) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp., has decided to construct a new plant for the manufacture of plastic compounds1 in Changshu, Jiangsu, China.

Automobile production in China reached a record high in 2016, and is projected to continue to rise substantially. As plastic compounds enable vehicle weight to be reduced by substituting for metal parts, further impetus for demand growth is driven by heightening environmental awareness and tightening environmental regulations.

Under its “Cs for Tomorrow 2018” medium-term management initiative, Asahi Kasei is advancing a strategic global expansion of its engineering plastics business in the Material sector centered on automotive applications. Asahi Kasei currently has plastic compounds manufacturing and sales facilities in Japan, China, Thailand, Singapore, the United States, Mexico, and Germany. The new plant in Changshu will reinforce Asahi Kasei”s ability to ensure stable supply to meet both growing demand and heightening customer requirements in China, as part of an ongoing effort to enhance its global supply capability.

We will continue to examine additional avenues for the further optimization of our plastic compounds manufacturing network in China, including the possibility of toll compounding.

The company will continue to develop high-quality and high-performance products in accordance with market needs while focusing on measures to further strengthen its worldwide supply infrastructure.

1 Synthetic resin containing glass fiber, flame retardants, and other additives to provide additional performance characteristics.

Outline of the new plant

Company name:Asahi Kasei Plastics (Changshu) Co., Ltd.

President:Ichiro Toshimitsu

Ownership:100% owned by Asahi Kasei (China) Co., Ltd.

Location:Advanced Materials Industrial Park, Changshu, Jiangsu, China

Capacity:28,000 tons/year

Main products:Thermylene™ PP, Leona™ PA66, and other plastic compounds

Scheduled start-up:Early 2020

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in Japan in 1922 and is now one of the leading diversified company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business sectors. From its roots in chemistry, the Material sector encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes sector provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care sector includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world.

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH began operations on April 1st, 2016 to expand business in Europe by functioning as a controlling base in the region, mainly focusing on the automotive industry. We”re here to be your innovation partner with our various technologies.

For more information, please contact:

http://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/

https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Company contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sarah Collisi

Am Seestern 4

40547Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)2118822 030

E-Mail: info@asahi-kasei.eu

Press contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Telefon: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

Phone: +49 (0) 175 903 42 29

E-Mail: h.kuell@financial-relations.de