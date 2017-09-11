Gurugram or Gurgaon as we know it, is an incredible city and a popular part of the National Capital Region that has a lot to offer its inhabitants. The real estate sector in Gurgaon has doubled over the years. Tata Primanti is a new residential undertaking in Gurgaon (Gurugram) by Tata Housing that offers a modern-day lifestyle of pure serenity.

Extended over 36 acres, this development contains 7 towers (G +9/+11) that offer 3BHK, 4BHK and 5BHK luxury apartments and penthouses that are designed to perfection. The apartment area sizes start at 2185 sq. ft. and go up to 4775 sq. ft.Tata Primanti garden estate also offers independent floors of 6105 sq. ft., while small and large Tata Primanti villas starting at 7000 sq. ft. and going up to 8500 sq. ft. are also available. With so many options available, one can choose the perfect residential space without any hassles.

Tata Primanti Gurgaon is an Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) certified development that offers a well-endowed lifestyle through its rage of internal and external amenities. The apartment are well-spaced and contain VRV air conditioning, high-end fittings and fixtures, Italian marble flooring, decorative doors, wide balconies and large windows, modular kitchens, intercom facility, safety features, etc. The external amenities at this development include a 25,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, rooftop restaurant, sports facilities and a play-area for kids, day care centre, well-equipped gymnasium, meditating centre, landscape garden, open space, multipurpose hall, paved compound, 24hour water supply, power back-up and high-end security. This development also takes up rain water harvesting to conserve water.

Located at Sector 72 in Gurgaon (Gurugram), Tata Primanti villas Gurgaon offers easy connectivity to a number of every day and emergency landmarks, providing convenience that is truly amusing. Places like schools, colleges, medical centres, hospitals, malls, shopping centres, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, pubs, banks, ATMs, all kinds of public transport and a lot more can be accessed within minutes.

Starting at a price of Rs.2.05 CR. and moving up to Rs.10.20 Cr., the Tata Primanti price list is well-planned to fit every requirement and budget perfectly. To top it off, once can also select a convenient Tata Primanti payment plan along with home loan facilities through associated banks, NRI services and more for a hassle-free purchase. Without a doubt, Tata Housing has simplified purchasing residential spaces to a great extent.

