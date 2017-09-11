Opening NEW opportunities for Indian students, a senior delegation led by Professor Paul Mather, Head of La Trobe Business School (LBS), La Trobe University (LTU), Australia, visited India.

In response to student demand from India, LBS has introduced a new intake for its Undergraduate Business Courses in November, in addition to the two Semesters in February and July. A few years earlier, La Trobe Business School introduced a third semester for its Post Graduate courses, which is now very popular amongst students in India; Sri Lanka & Nepal. In addition, new programs have also been introduced to meet the needs of Industry and the latest trends in the job market.

Professor Paul Mather said “La Trobe University’s steady endeavour to connect with key countries in our region and to keep generating better opportunities for Students has brought La Trobe Business School back to India. Our New Undergraduate intake, New Programs and Scholarships should help Students from India to reap significant benefits from the expertise and brand new cutting edge facilities at La Trobe Business School.”

La Trobe University has jumped more than 200 places in just two years and makes us Australia’s Most-Improved University in that period as per latest Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) results. La Trobe University is now ranked at 301 in the world in 2017. This is our best ever result in the respected ARWU rankings. Our continual rise in the ARWU is the result of the hard work and dedication of all staff to ensure that we continue to perform well in these international rankings said Professor Paul Mather.

NEW SCHOLARSHIPS ANNOUNCED

Once again La Trobe Business School, Australia, is offering scholarships to the value of 15%, 20% and 25% of the total tuition fee for undergraduate as well as postgraduate International students commencing in 2017. These scholarships are merit based and will be offered to students based on their prior academic performance. These scholarships will be offered to students on a first come first serve basis.

NEW LBS PROGRAMS

La Trobe Business School, Australia, has introduced new Programs such as the ‘Master of Professional Accounting (CPA Australia Extension), ‘Master of Professional Accounting (Business Analytics), ‘Master of Professional Accounting (Information Systems Management) and the revised Bachelor of Business and Bachelor of Commerce degrees for both Domestic and International markets.

About La Trobe University

La Trobe University is multi-campus university based in Victoria, Australia. Named after the first Lieutenant Governor of Victoria, La Trobe University has been at the forefront of higher education in Australia for the past forty nine years. La Trobe is renowned for its academic excellence and research achievements. It has seven campuses in Victoria and one campus in New South Wales in Australia. More than 171,000 students have graduated from La Trobe University and have gone on to achieve great things in all walks of life, giving La Trobe its well-deserved reputation. For details, please visit www.latrobe.edu.au/international