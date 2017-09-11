New Delhi, 6th of September 2017

Jyoti & Balbir Mayal hosted the much awaited panel discussion “Trending Luxury”. The city of Delhi, today witnessed the second edition of ICONIC 2017, an initiative that brings together the worlds of Luxury, Travel & Tourism and Hospitality. The event took place at ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri.

The principle advisor Balbir Mayal said “ICONIC is an industry first, both a forum for discussion as well as a stage to recognize the stalwarts of the industry. The panel discussion this year focused on ‘Does Trending Luxury culminate into the growth of ​ Aviation, Tourism & Hospitality’.

The ​Special Speakers & Panellist for the event were Amitabh Kant (CEO Niti Aayog), Suhel Seth (Managing Partner, Counselage), Suman Billa (Joint Secretary of (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India), Salman khurshid (Former Cabinet Minister, Ministry of External Affairs, Senior Advocate), Naina Lal Kidwai (Chairman Advent India Private Equity & Chairman Max Financial Services) And Rajeev Talwar (CEO, DLF Limited) to name a few.

In its second edition, it has expanded its horizons to acknowledge and recognize people and companies from across sectors which have made lasting and indelible contributions to the world of Travel & Tourism, Luxury and Hospitality. From the world of fashion to banking and from advertising to automobiles; ICONIC 2017 have recognised efforts in elevating Indian Tourism and Hospitality to international standards of luxury adds Jyoti Mayal, Founder & CO Red Hat Communications​.

