IVR (Interactive Voice Response) technology is thriving in the mobile-driven age. It serves multiple business objectives ranging from customer service to bill payment and the like. The dynamic IVR builder solution has gained ground on the basis of seamless functionality and multiple applications as per changing business requirements.

Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a prominent name in the global VoIP solutions provider and serving the global clientele with customized VoIP, mobile app, and web solutions for over a decade, has announced to offer dynamic IVR solution for MNCs and VoIP service providers. Speaking on this occasion, an Ecosmob spokesman shared the company’s objective behind offering customized IVR solution to the global enterprises with these words: “Ecosmob has empowered many organizations through tailored VoIP solutions. We assist the global clientele in offering rich customer experience and improving brand loyalty. Our dynamic IVR builder solution is designed to create multiple IVR menus and offer better caller experience. Global MNCs can get a competitive edge using our customized IVR solution. We offer end-to-end IVR solution ranging from custom design to deployment to both midsize and large scale enterprises.” He concluded.

The technical head at Ecosmob Technologies explained the mechanism of bespoke IVR software with these words: “ Our IVR solution plays an automated voice response menu and leads the caller to either a representative, another IVR menu or to a specific action as per the set specifications. It facilitates the enterprises to leverage all the benefits of interactive voice response system while showing professional approach.” After explaining a bit on the mechanism, the technical head listed some of the noticeable features and key advantages of customized IVR solution with these words: “ When it comes to the professional approach while handling the incoming calls and responding clients in real-time on a 24/7 basis, our IVR solutions can work wonders for the enterprises. Our dynamic IVR software can decrease the communication and operational cost and saves company’s resources. What’s more, our corporate clients can change the IVR menu as per changing requirements. Addition, removal, or change in the existing IVR menu is easy with a user-friendly interface. Our clients can create n-level IVR menu without using any additional support. Tailored IVR builder solution can build multi-level IVR menus and offers DID numbers support. Apart from recording and scheduling features, our IVR software can connect to multiple servers.” The technical head concluded with these words: “It’s easy to boost the IVR usability and eliminate waiting time with our dynamic IVR software.”

Ecosmob Technologies has set milestones in serving the global clientele with high-quality VoIP solutions along with mobile app and web development services.

To know more about the dynamic IVR building solution offered by Ecosmob, one can visit the company’s web page.