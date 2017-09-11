Citizen’s stainless steel Sports Chronograph CA0641-83E, is a svelte and sporty model that exudes both style and a sporty elan that sits well with today’s modern lifestyle. The black dial and bezel contrasts smartly with the stainless steel case and strap and makes this timepiece quite a head-turner.
The chronograph function comes with 1/5 second unites and 60 minute timing. The watch is powered by the B612 Eco-Drive movement and is water resistant up to 10 BAR, the stainless steel strap comes with a foldover clasp and push button and a power reserve of seven months. The watch has an insufficient charge warning and overcharge prevention function.
Specifications:
CA0641-83E
Caliber No. B612
Movement Eco-Drive
Strap Stainless steel
Water Resistant 10 Bar
Clasp Type Fold Over Clasp with Push Botton
Case Size 44mm
Case Stainless Steel
Glass Mineral
Power Reserve 7 months
Features:
1/5 second units chronograph 60 minute timin, 24 hrs display, Date display, Eco-Drive ( recharged by any light source , No need to change battery), Insufficient Charge Warning Function, Overcharge Prevention Function
About CITIZEN WATCH
CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our propriety light-powered technology Eco-Drive and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.
