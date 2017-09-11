Citizen’s stainless steel Sports Chronograph CA0641-83E, is a svelte and sporty model that exudes both style and a sporty elan that sits well with today’s modern lifestyle. The black dial and bezel contrasts smartly with the stainless steel case and strap and makes this timepiece quite a head-turner.

The chronograph function comes with 1/5 second unites and 60 minute timing. The watch is powered by the B612 Eco-Drive movement and is water resistant up to 10 BAR, the stainless steel strap comes with a foldover clasp and push button and a power reserve of seven months. The watch has an insufficient charge warning and overcharge prevention function.

Specifications:

CA0641-83E

Caliber No. B612

Movement Eco-Drive

Strap Stainless steel

Water Resistant 10 Bar

Clasp Type Fold Over Clasp with Push Botton

Case Size 44mm

Case Stainless Steel

Glass Mineral

Power Reserve 7 months

Features:

1/5 second units chronograph 60 minute timin, 24 hrs display, Date display, Eco-Drive ( recharged by any light source , No need to change battery), Insufficient Charge Warning Function, Overcharge Prevention Function

About CITIZEN WATCH

CITIZEN WATCH is a true manufacture d’horlogerie with a comprehensive manufacturing process that extends from creating a watch’s individual components to its final assembly. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1918, CITIZEN have held the belief of “Better Starts Now” — that is, no matter who you are and what you do, it is always possible to make something better, and now is the time to start doing it. Sharing this belief, we have made watches, invented and improved technologies and explored the future of watches such as our propriety light-powered technology Eco-Drive and state-of-the-art satellite-synchronised timekeeping.