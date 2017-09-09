USA – Y3PL Software, a warehouse management system developer, recently released latest version of their warehouse software – Y3PL Warehouse Management System Version 1.0. This is largely keeping in mind the requirements of users who are constantly on the lookout for state-of-the-art systems for overcoming the common impediments, so as to help them carry out any warehousing task seamlessly. Besides, the software is so high-end that it can be integrated with other such complex software programs, unlike many of its counterparts.

“We are quite positive about the reviews of our inventory management software . Launching a new version was a deliberate act to promote our product and most importantly, serve the requirements of small and medium sized business ventures, warehouses, wholesalers, distributors and the like. We did have this in mind for a long time, but now that it’s executed, we believe our client base will increase manifold,” said a senior sales and marketing executive of the Y3PL Software.

Developers have already started receiving reviews given that the product has been launched just a few days back. However, it’s just the beginning and they are optimistic about witnessing unimaginable surge in the demand. “You can imagine how much we need to produce to meet with the future supplies,” said one of the developers.

The company usually carries out extensive follow-up of their products and hence felt the necessity of bringing something more sophisticated. In fact, most customers who have started using it have stressed how adopting the current version has helped them in their business.

A press conference was held recently wherein the CEO of the company said, “It’s just out and our developers are keeping a close watch on the performance of the system. We are just worried how we can satiate the requirements of many who will follow suit. We do keep our faith on our customers. So we are hopeful this time as well, since our employees have done every bit to ensure that the order management software stands out as a one-stop solution for all warehousing needs.”

About the Company

Y3PL Software is one of the chief developers procuring warehouse management software systems.

For more information, visit https://y3pl.com/