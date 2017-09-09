USA – 3PL companies are often on a lookout for efficient and cost-effective warehouse management systems. Y3PL Software, makers of one of the most advanced warehouse management systems- 3PL system , recently announced that their feature-heavy system is meant for small and medium-sized businesses. Y3PL Software has always ensured that customers get access to the latest versions of their products and this time too, the developers haven’t disheartened. Apart from increased efficiency, the system is smartly designed and comes at a competitive price. A uniform monthly plan gives users the full access to all of the features.

“Logistical efficiency is critical to the success of any kind of business. As it is, we are aware that there are plenty of clients who have vested their faith on the small and mid-sized players in the 3PL sector and by introducing this plan at a nominal charge we have brought down the cost of running a third-party warehouse to a minimum. Warehouse owners don’t need to commit and they can just purchase the monthly plan and the cost remains almost the same as their business grows”, said one of the chief developers associated with the reputed warehouse management system development firm.

There is a strict requirement of an efficient warehouse management system, which will help any 3PL business to grow exponentially. The options and features at a reduced rate is a boon for many clients who can’t afford much. The company has certainly taken into consideration all these requirements and targets more at gaining future users.

“Imagine doing inventory management, order management, warehouse management, 3PL billing, using a single system. We bring to our clients affordable warehouse software since we understand the requirements of those who need to make it big by starting small.” said the CEO of the company in a recent press meet, when asked what benefits customer will obtain after they avail this plan. He also indicated that the affordable warehouse software comes with free shopping cart integration and the setup cost is also zero. “We don’t also charge extra for clients added after a certain limit”, he maintained.

