Looking for a new way to experience some excitement on your Friday or Saturday night? X-Drenaline is now offering a fun solution for families looking to get out of the house and get moving. Every Friday and Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the trampoline park and fun center are transformed into a black light and laser lit party including today’s popular music hits and more.

Cost for entry to the event is $20 dollars. Entry includes up to three hours of unlimited play including all trampolines, climbing walls, ninja course, trampoline basketball, foam pits, dodgeball and more.

To attend “Lit” on Friday or Saturday nights you will need to have a signed waiver and some fluorescent green X-Drenaline grip socks. Visitors can bring their existing X-Drenaline grip socks or purchase them at X-Drenaline for $3.00. Competitor socks can also be traded. Waivers are conveniently available online through their website at http://xdrenaline.com

For more information and any updates on the event, be sure to check out their dedicated page for the event at http://xdrenaline.com/lit

So, get out on the weekend and explore one of the best family fun centers in the Marietta, Georgia area. Located at 1611 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062, X-Drenaline is the perfect place to host parties and group events. The park is designed for all ages offering different skill levels of rock walls and courses. All events, games and stations are staff supervised.

The next time your kids are complaining that they are bored, offer the idea of a trampoline park and family fun center. Once they are there, they are never going to want to leave.

For information on the park you can visit their website at http://xdrenaline.com . If you have questions about the new event or general questions about the facility you can call 770-604-1367. Got an event you want to set up? They are also available by email at events@x-drenaline.com

Contact:

Scott Benjamin

Company: X-Drenaline

Address: 1611 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062

Phone: 770-604-1367

Email: events@x-drenaline.com

Website: http://xdrenaline.com