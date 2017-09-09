With the growing economy demand for energy has gained great momentum. With new ambitious targets set for 2030, the demand for clean energy has grown considerably. While hydro and fossil fuel power plants are favoured approaches in a many places, new assessment shows that wind and solar energy can be economically as well as environmentally competitive options, contributing significantly to the rising demand of power. So, in order to keep up with increasing demand for energy, as well as to maintain a low carbon footprint, South Africa’s future energy supply will need to be dominated by sources that are reliable, sustainable, cleaner and cheaper than fossil fuels.

According to new studies, “Not only did the researchers find plentiful wind and solar resources in Africa, another key finding was that system costs and impacts could be lower with robust energy trade and grid connections between countries. And if wind farms are strategically sited so as to manage peak demand, costs can be lower still.”

Africa being the hub of natural sources of energy has started utilizing its natural resources to generate renewable power without any harm to the environment. Africa now has the opportunity to transition to a clean future, bypassing some of the environmentally destructive practices that have accompanied industrial development in the past decades for sourcing electricity in the region.

According to IRENA Director-General Adnan Z. Amin: “Africa holds some of the best renewable energy resources in the world in the form of biomass, geothermal, hydro power, solar and wind. This, combined with the precipitous drop of renewable energy technology costs, creates a massive opportunity for African countries to both transform and expand their energy systems while providing a pathway for low-carbon economic growth.”

