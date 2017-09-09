InApps Technology provides offshore software development service to help their clients increase software development capacity and efficiently turn ideas into working products. Their deep technology background, collaborative culture, and creative problem-solving skills enable them to proactively offer solutions for the most complex challenges. Their experienced software developers will analyze your business requirements, provide detailed development plans and implement appropriate solutions. InApps Technology has a proven track record of delivering effective offshore center to customers over the world. They are trusted software offshore center provider in Ho Chi Minh City, including honest team members of highly experienced and qualified software developers in Vietnam that works in accordance with standardized methods and procedures.

YOUR BENEFITS TO WORK WITH THEM

Here are some reason why people choose InApps Technology as their offshore software development company in Vietnam

– Competitive Hourly Cost

– Clear delivery management and visibility to service metrics

– Transparency and predictability. Their teams provide weekly progress updates, as well as complete access to project status at all times

– Close Collaboration. Ensures a comprehensive understanding of your needs so they arrive at the best possible solution

– Flexible team structure. They can add members with different skill sets to a team according to project needs

– Their dedicated developers are up-to-date with the most current industry knowledge and offer a high level of continuity and productivity for every project

– Latest development methodologies. They utilize Agile, Scrum, Extreme Programming (XP) and Test Driven Development (TDD) to achieve the highest development quality and efficiency.

HOW THE MODEL WORKS

When you have continuous, ever-evolving development needs, their offshore development center (ODC) is the ideal solution. The value of their ODC is its flexibility and scalability. Whether you need a solution built from scratch or update an existing application, additional resources can either be contracted separately or added to the core team. Their ODC model also works well for ongoing maintenance and support.

CONTACT INAPPS TECHNOLOGY to build the delivery team with the appropriate skill mix and optimal level of experience and expertise to match your specific needs.

Typical ODC roles:

– PROJECT LEADER – Understands and evaluates your business requirements and challenges, ensuring that expectations are aligned for every project. Manages a team of 5-20 developers, usually assuming the role of a lead developer or delivery manager.

– SENIOR DEVELOPER – Capable of understanding and solving your business needs and able to manage a team of 2-5 developers. Responsible for design of the application architecture and build of the core modules. Generally, has 5-8 years’ experience in the related technical field.

– INTERMEDIATE AND JUNIOR DEVELOPERS – Deliver high-quality software according to requirements. Communicates with you in English via email and IM. Each intermediate developer has 3-5 years of experience and juniors have 1-3 years.

DEVELOPMENT METHODS

They primarily use Agile methodologies unless their clients have specific project management and development styles that prefer to use. In Agile development the requirements are prioritized into multiple iterations, sprints, that have comparably short development cycles and deliver usable, tested pieces of software per iteration.

SOLUTION DELIVERY

They offer end-to-end development solutions, from concept and strategy to design, implementation and support, helping you achieve your business goals and reduce the time to launch.

Their senior developers and consultants are experts in their technical domain. They can guide you in selecting the right technology platform and take your innovation to the next level.

They not only follow the best practices and latest development techniques but also provide recommendations on how to meet their clients’ vision at the application level. Their Agile and Lean development results in a very effective development cycle.

INAPPS TECHNOLOGY’S SOFTWARE OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT CYCLE PROCESS:

– Discovery meeting to discuss and analyze your product ideas or development needs

– Prototyping phase (if required)

– Confirmation of priority use cases, feature list, and product backlog creation

– Delivering ready-to-test and deployment functions in each sprint

TRY INAPPS TECHNOLOGY FOR TWO WEEK, FREE OF CHARGE!

Start a trial project now, risk-free. Wondering if InApps is the right partner for you? Here’s your opportunity to evaluate their services and try out a prospective developer. You’ll then be able to try their services risk-free for a week to learn about their working methods, development efficiency, and other capabilities—all before signing a final contract. Fill out the contact form to start your project with InApps developers, at no cost to you. They will respond to you with more information as soon as possible.

*DISCLAIMER: InApps looks at long-term cooperation with companies that have ongoing and continuous outsourcing needs. The Free Trial is not applicable to short-term and one-off software development requirements, and InApps reserves the right to reject offering the free trial.

For more information, please email them at info@inapps.net or fill in the form below. They will respond within one business day.

Contact:

Tam Ho

Company: InApps Technology

Address: 24 Vu Huy Tan, Ward 3, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: +84906330450

Email: tam.ho@inapps.net

Website: https://www.inapps.net/offshore-development-center-services-vietnam