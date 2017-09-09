Neha Banerjee from India secures 6th position at Mrs. Universe World Event 2017

She is brave, bold, and beautiful. She is India! Guess who made India proud? Neha Banerjee shines the tiara of bravery & beauty when she was crowned Mrs. Bravery & Mrs. Beautiful Eyes at 40th Mrs. Universe at Durban’s Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre tapping into the theme, Empowering women. Creating change. For the first time in 40 years, India has glorified the national flag on International soil at Mrs. Universe pageant celebrates married women between the age group of 25 and 45 who are doing phenomenal work to uplift and enhance their local communities through CSI initiatives, business development and global trade opportunities. “It was a great honor to represent India on global level with other 184 countries worldwide. The aim of Mrs. Universe is to unite and celebrate women from across the globe. Seeing the country in a different light through the eyes of strangers was a great experience. I got to meet people from all over the world and they were all so inspirational. They were all there with a purpose and not just to win the competition‚ but spread their message” said Neha.

It has been very rightly said that women are the true architect of the society and it aptly applies to Neha Banerjee who represented India among 184 countries worldwide is already involved in important work to uplift and improve her local communities through charity work, business development and global trade opportunities “I am an active philanthropist in India. It was a feeling of pride to serve another country. We were involved in many philanthropic gestures. Unlike other pageants Mrs. Universe is purpose-driven, highlighting real concerns and areas for positive change. This pageant pools together women from all backgrounds, all of whom have overcome challenges to bring about positive changes in their respective communities”

Neha ,who is a strong willed and an optimistic person whose life motto is to infuse positivity, gravitas, happiness and success in one’s life by boosting their morale and helping them discover their inner strengths and self -esteem wore a traditional Rajastjani colorful poshak depicting an Indian woman’s belief, convictions & values. Her costume was awe-inspiring to awesome, dazzling to daring , expansive and exhilarating to bold.

Contestants engaged in various CSI initiatives to raise funds for Verulam-based LIV Village for orphaned and vulnerable children, facilities that support abused women and the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA). Contestants also visited schools in and around Durban to engage with young women and girls about the importance of education and self-development.

Contestants were also involved in a week of activities prior to the pageant, including visits to KZN cultural attractions and Durban’s tourist hot spots, stepping out in their swimsuits for East Coast Radio’s First Swim of Spring, and putting their heads together at a business strategy workshop at increasing inbound trade and tourism to South Africa.